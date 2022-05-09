Private schools in the northern emirates have reported that a number of students were absent from the first school day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, because they were late in taking the PCR test and did not bring it with them.

Students’ families said that they performed the swab a day before work, in the belief that the results would appear at dawn, but it was late.

The administrations of private schools sent text messages to the students’ families, inviting them to print the test result and present it at the school gate, to allow their children to enter the school campus.

She stressed that showing the green traffic on the phone without printing is not enough to enter the school, pointing to the application of the student behavior regulation against any student who is absent from school hours without an excuse, especially as she sent three text messages to students during the Eid Al-Fitr vacation reminding them of the need to print green traffic from the application. Fortress and nasal swab for their students.

It stressed the refusal to enter students who did not show the green traffic paper printed in front of the school.

The director of external sites at Sumerian Healthcare, Mubarak Saif Al-Ketbi, told “Emirates Today” that nasal swabs take between one and two days to show their results.

He explained that the swabs are sent from the examination centers to the laboratories, while students must come to the centers to take the swab before returning to study to avoid crowding, pointing out that large numbers of students flock to obtain the results before the start of school hours.



