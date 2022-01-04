We already knew that JK Rowling had not actively participated in the Harry Potter reunion premiered by HBO Max on January 1 for the twentieth anniversary of the first film in the saga, but now we have some explanation. According Entertainment Weekly, “She was invited, but her team determined that her archival statements were sufficient.” Also according to the same publication, “sources close to the situation say that Rowling’s statements about trans people and the controversy surrounding them have had nothing to do with the team’s decision.” Can’t say that this excuse be non petita, because now anything that has to do with her is interpreted from her opinions about trans, but her exit is so striking that it is impossible not to think about it.

Define the presence of the writer in Return to hogwarts as a testimonial it is an understatement. In the long hour and a half that it lasts, his speeches, taken from an interview he gave in 2019, are limited to a few words about Daniel Radcliffe and others about the universe he has created, which now sound sarcastically: “I found an extraordinary world of the to be part of it and it is a beautiful world ”. Not thirty seconds from the author of all this. Total, what has she done? Create that without which none of the people involved in the special would be there? People who hardly mention her, is on the verge of becoming The One Who Cannot Be Named. If she declined to participate, she seems to have done them a favor; turning Neruda around, I like it when you’re absent, because it’s like you shut up. Going back to Hogwarts just makes me want to see Return to Howards End, which also has Helena Bonham Carter and more time.

