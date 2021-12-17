There FIA award ceremony, which took place last night in Paris, allowed Max Verstappen to collect the trophy reserved for the F1 world champion. However, the applause addressed to Red Bull’s Dutchman did not start with the two main losers of this season, Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, both of them absent at the rally in protest after what happened on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. There Mercedes, who nevertheless won the constructors’ title, took home this recognition thanks to his own Technical Manager James Allison, who rushed to represent the German team at Place de la Concorde together with Valtteri Bottas, who collected the prize reserved for the third classified.

A double absence that is not liked in the least Bernie Ecclestone, who had already expressed anything but tender comments on Wolff and Hamilton in the days preceding the ceremony. The former Formula 1 boss, in an interview with racingnews365.com, remarked his opinion on the Mercedes move at the end of the evening: “I’ve been a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot surprised by the attitude of the Mercedes – He admitted – because I’ve never seen them act like this after the race. Obviously people who lose in a competition cannot be as happy as winners. But there is always a way to react, and they have chosen to do it this way. Furthermore, as regards not showing up, someone was also annoyed: there are many people who work and dedicate a lot of their time and effort to organize the world championship, and not just to recognize the winners “.

In conclusion, Ecclestone focused particularly on the behavior adopted by Lewis Hamilton, with the attitude of the vice-world champion who was not liked by the 91-year-old British, present in Paris in the company of his wife Fabiana Flosi, recently new vice-president FIA of South America following the election of Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “It wouldn’t hurt Hamilton to come here. He made up an excuse not to be there, which nobody believes. He managed to show up in 22 races, so I believe that he could have made an effort to come here “.