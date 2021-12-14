Despite all the problems that have been exposed in Activision Blizzard During the last few months, a positive aspect can emerge from all of this. Last week it became known that the company’s employees intend to go on strike. This movement would not only make clear their disagreement with the company directors, but it is also a step towards unionization. But nevertheless, this would have repercussions for workers.

According to The Washington Post, Brian Bulatao, Chief Operating Officer of Activision Blizzard, have sent an email to the company’s employees, where asks them not to sign membership credentials for the American Labor Union, known as Communications Workers of America (CWA). This was what he commented:

“We only ask that you take the time to think through the consequences by putting your signature on the document that was presented to you by CWA. Achieving our workplace culture aspirations will best happen through active and transparent dialogue between leaders and employees, something we can act on quickly. That is the best way and not simply to sign an electronic form offered by CWA or to wait for the result of a legally ordered and regulated negotiation process at some point in the future ”.

In the event that 30% of Activision Blizzard employees sign this document, the strike will be supported by the CWA, thus obtaining legal support. Along with this, last week, the A Better Activision Blizzard King association, made up of workers from these companies, began a campaign in Go Fund Me, with which they seek to collect a million dollars and thus offer support to employees. So far, more than $ 315 thousand dollars have been raised.

At the moment there is no response from the workers to these statements, which sound quite aggressive. In related topics, here you can learn more about the unionization process at Activision Blizzard. Similarly, government officials have begun to pressure this company.

Editor’s Note:

Let’s hope the unionization proposal comes true. This will be a tough process and, as Brian Bulatao has already made clear, it will have repercussions. However, this is necessary and will help, not only current workers, but all those who join Activision Blizzard in the future.

Via: The Washington Post