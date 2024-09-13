Abruzzo, double the number of deer compared to 2018. The shocking ordinance: 469 specimens must be killed

Abruzzothe greenest region in Italy, has decided to declare war on deer. The president of the centre-right council Marco Marsilioa leading figure of Fratelli d’Italia, signed a resolution in August authorising the killing of 469 deer in two areas of L’Aquila, including 142 “fawns still tied to their mothers” (Lav claims). In the regional document, in perfect bureaucratic language – Il Fatto Quotidiano reports -, it is defined as “selective sampling” and will be active from 14 October to 15 March 2025. A choice motivated “by the data on monitoring deer populations” from which emerges “the presence of a number of heads more than double that of 2018, in absolute terms”. Among the reasons there is also that “that cause road accidents“.

For every deer killed – continues Il Fatto – there is a “award” to be paid to the relevant hunting territorial area, a private hunting organization: 50 euros for puppies100 euros for each type of female, 150 euros for young males and 250 euros for adult males. The rates are valid only for Abruzzo residents, for non-residents they are doubled. Yesterday morning the hearings of the various interested parties began in the Agriculture Commission. Many they contest the lack of an alternative vision. Donatella too By Pietrantoniothe winner of the 2024 Strega Prize with L’età fragile (Einaudi), is a writer but also a dentist in Penne, in Pescara. In his novels Abruzzo – the hinterland, the woods and the villages, where he lives – is never missing. “I refuse to believe that in 2024 the only solution is so inhumane. I asked Marsilio for a round table discussion, but he didn’t do it.”