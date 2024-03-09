Abruzzo elections crucial for the League: in case of flop do you think about post-Salvini?

“I have never had any doubts about Abruzzo. I think that on Sunday evening someone will be happy, and then from Monday already in the office, and someone on the left will perhaps wait for the next five years. This is how it works in democracy.” Minister Matteo Salvini said this in Pescara, on the sidelines of an electoral initiative of the League. “In these 5 years of the League in government of Abruzzo – added the minister – I have turned it far and wide. I found a stronger, safer, more modern Abruzzo, with more work and, therefore, I hope that on Sunday the concreteness, the facts, the healthcare reform and the defense of the agricultural world will be recognized by the Abruzzo people. I am happy and I think that the centre-right will win with the decisive League.”

In the meantime, however, according to Repubblica the shadows of a new Northern League flop must be dispelled after the 3.8% achieved in Sardinia. The vote is preceded by some painful disruptions, Repubblica claims, such as the expulsion of the MEP and historic Carroccio militant Gianantonio Da Re, who again in the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari says that the party has split over his expulsion and says he want Massimiliano Fedriga leader.

Around Da Re, in the Venetian granary, writes Repubblica, “there is a hard core of dissent expressed by those who ask with ever greater force for a return to the origins: the regional councilor is attempting to organize the troops of the disappointed Roberto Marcato, who works in Luca Zaia's council”.

Repubblica claims that “fAmong the rebels of Veneto and Lombardy the idea of ​​a triumvirate made up of governors Zaia, Fedriga and Fontana is gaining ground (on excellent terms with Giorgetti), while Da Re directly indicates the president of Friuli Venezia Giulia as Salvini's successor. Meanwhile, there is no longer any talk of the congress.”