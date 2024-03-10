Abruzzo regional elections turnout

On Sunday 9 March the voters of Abruzzo voted for the 2024 regional elections. It is the moment of truth for the two candidates for the office of president and the 12 lists in the running (6 for each presidential candidate). Voting takes place on Sunday only from 7am to 11pm. Counting operations will begin immediately after the polls close. 1,208,276 Abruzzo voters from the 305 municipalities in the region have been called to the polls: there are 1,634 polling stations, of which 13 are hospital ones.

Attendance at 12pm:

The first data on turnout say that at 12.00 15.68% of those entitled to vote went to the polls. In the last vote in 2019, same time, it was 1.43pm. Compared to the elections of 5 years ago, it seems to be a slight increase of about two and a half points more.

