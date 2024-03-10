For Giorgia Meloni it is an attempt at revenge, for Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte the hope of an encore. Abruzzo goes to the vote and the challenge takes on a meaning that was unthinkable until two weeks ago, before Alessandra Todde's victory. Even in this case everything happens in one day, the polls open at 7 am and close at 11 pm, but unlike what happened in Sardinia the counting will begin immediately and the name of the winner should arrive during the night. A game of two, this time, Abruzzo resurrects bipolarism: on the ballot papers there are only candidates from the centre-right and centre-left, or “wide field” if you prefer. On the one hand Marco Marsilio, FdI, outgoing president of the region, supported by the parties that also govern in Rome. On the other Luciano D'Amico, university professor, supported by all the oppositions, from the M5s to the PD, including the centrists and the Greens-Left.

In short, with respect to the vote in Sardinia this time there will be no “third parties”, the 1.2 million Abruzzo citizens who have the right to go to the polls will have to choose “either here or there”, whoever gets one more vote wins and there won't even be the possibility of split voting, which penalized the centre-right candidate on the island. A count that could turn into a repeat of the head-to-head seen a fortnight ago, with the center-left candidate ultimately prevailing by just 1,600 preferences.

In short, there is much more at stake than just the presidency of the region, just look at the parade of national leaders who rushed to Abruzzo in recent days. It is true that both Marsilio and D'Amico chose to close their respective electoral campaigns without national “big names” on stage, but throughout the week there was a coming and going of party secretaries. Matteo Salvini toured the entire region and the center-right leaders – including Meloni – held a rally together in Pescara. Schlein and Conte avoided going on the same stage, but – in turns – spoke in practically all the main cities of Abruzzo.

Inevitable, because the comparison becomes crucial for Prime Minister Meloni, and also for Salvini who is increasingly questioned in the League. But even on the opposite side the match can have a heavy impact, because a second victory – unthinkable until a few weeks ago – could greatly accelerate the construction of that alternative to the right which until now had seemed almost impossible to build. And the media attention confirms the importance of what is at stake: over 200 requests for accreditation – including from foreign newspapers – have already arrived at the electoral committees of the two presidential candidates.

A pressure that the two challengers also feel. Marsilio and D'Amico spent the day before indulging in a few hours of relaxation, after an electoral campaign that was even more demanding than expected. The outgoing president chose to ease the tension with a run along the Pescara seafront, before visiting an exhibition. The centre-left candidate preferred a day with the family and a walk. For both, today, voting in the morning and then the long wait.