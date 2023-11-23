A motorist was injured. Two tunnels closed between Pescara and Francavilla. The video of the disaster

As luck would have it, there were no more serious consequences. Certainly, in addition to the damage and minor injuries suffered, the driver of the BMW SUV who reared up on the lining of a tunnel that had just collapsed must not have had a good time. Due to the bad weather that hit Abruzzo on Wednesday 22 November, an internal part of the San Silvestro tunnel in Francavilla al Mare in the province of Chieti collapsed. Also due to infiltrations, the San Giovanni tunnel was closed.

what happened — In the San Silvestro tunnel, the internal lining collapsed, under the pressure of copious infiltrations of rainwater, during the passage of cars. In the other there were water infiltrations. There are many video testimonies from motorists also relaunched online by the social profiles of Welcome to Favelas. See also Formula E | DS Penske signs Turvey as backup and consultant

The road system — From a traffic point of view, the San Silvestro tunnel remains closed, in both directions, in Francavilla al Mare in the province of Chieti, from km 12 to km 15.8, which was affected by the failure of part of the lining yesterday afternoon lateral inside. Inspections and technical checks are underway to plan safety measures. Traffic is still diverted onto local roads (former state road 16). As regards the San Giovanni tunnel, the southbound carriageway is closed, from km 2.7 to km 3.5 in the stretch between Montesilvano and Pescara.

