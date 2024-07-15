The most beautiful streets ofAbruzzo They hosted the 14th stage of ASI Tricolor Circuita national series dedicated to the valorization of Italian territories with historic cars and motorcycles. The event “Abruzzo Gran Tour – Avezzano Circuit”, proposed by theAbruzzo Drivers ClubIt took place from 2 to 7 July 2024supported by the Ministries of Culture and Transport, ANCI and the General States of Italian Heritage.

Abruzzo Gran Tour – Avezzano Circuit 2024 route

The historic cars and motorbikes that took part in the Abruzzo Gran Tour – Avezzano Circuit embarked on a real car marathon that began on July 3, 2024 with the departure from Avezzanofollowed by the climb to the Gran Sasso and the descent towards Francavilla al Mare for the arrival of the stage.

Abruzzo Grand Tour 2024

The “Grand Tour” continued with the exploration of the historic centre of Guardsmenthe visit to the‘Abbey of San Giovanni in Venereand the return to Francavilla al Mare passing through Ortona and the Coast of Trabocchi.

The third stage brought the crews back to Avezzano through the Maiella National Parkwith stops in the villages of Raiano and Collarmele, and a visit to Cut the cod with an opera concert at the Teatro Talia.

Abruzzo Grand Tour 2024

The tour ended with the “Avezzano Circuit” held at night in the city centre, with great public participation.

Historic cars on the way

Among the prestigious historic cars participating in the Abruzzo Gran Tour – Avezzano Circuit were the iconic “pre-war” cars from the 1920s and 1930s such as Bugatti, Bentley, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Salmson And Mercedes-Benz.

Fiat 124 Abarth Rally Mafra at Abruzzo Gran Tour

There were also the agile “barchette” of the 50s and 60s like Osca, Gilco, Stanguellini, Taraschi and Cisitaliaused in the sports competitions of the time. There was no shortage of timeless classics of the “dolce vita” such as Jaguar, Ferrari, Porsche, Lancia, MG and Austin Healey.

Mafra Crew at the Abruzzo Gran Tour

Among the crews participating in the Abruzzo Gran Tour there was also the one Mafracomposed of Francis DiFlorio, Head of Marketing & Communication Mafra, and Henry of Mauro with his Bruce Garage, which has fielded a specimen of Fiat 124 Abarth Rally 1973a car with which Mafra has already competed in the past in Historic Monte Carlo Rallythe Florio Platethe Summer Marathon and the WinteRace. A specimen in perfect condition, thanks also to the use of Mafra products for the care of the car, which has recently been returned to its original blue colour.

Francesco Di Florio, Head of Marketing & Communication Mafra

Derived from the 124 Sport Spider and produced in just over a thousand units between 1972 and ’75, the 124 Abarth Rally came with a standard 4 cylinder 1.800 twin cam with 128 HP of power. Compared to the “normal” Spider, it stood out for its fixed hard top and the fiberglass bonnets (matt black) and the aluminum doors, which helped to keep the weight down 945 kgThe maximum speed is 190 km/h.

Mafra’s 1973 Fiat 124 Abarth Rally at the Abruzzo Gran Tour

Developed for competitions, the 124 Abarth achieved important results, winning two European and three Italian titles in the specialty and also winning in the World Rally of Portugal.

Abruzzo Grand Tour origins

Abruzzo has a long tradition in motorsport events, with the first edition of a motorsport trophy in 1952which was held for thirteen editions. In 1980 the hill climb was organized Avezzano-Monte Salvianopresent in the calendar until 1994; five years later a regularity race was introduced.

Abruzzo Grand Tour 2024

Since 2021, the Avezzano Circuit has been part of theASI Tricolor Circuitwhile in 2023 the first edition of theAbruzzo Grand Tour. This event aims to help participants discover the beauties of the region, from L’Aquila to Sulmona, up to the Gran Sasso d’Italia, known as the “little Tibet”.

In addition to the car rallies, one hundred years after the first edition, the Fucino Cupdedicated to motorcycles built in the 20s and 30s of the last century.

Abruzzo Grand Tour 2024 Photos

