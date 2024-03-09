Abruzzo elections polls (banned): the very broad camp hopes in the weakness of Marco Marsilio (at least according to what they say in the Democratic Party)





Polls open on Sunday 10 March, from 7am to 11pm Abruzzo where voters will be called to vote for the election of the president of the Region and the renewal of the regional council. There are 305 municipalities voting, for a total of 1,208,276 eligible voters, of which 592,041 men and 616,235 women out of a registered population of 1,275,950. There are 1,634 polling stations, 13 of which are hospital locations.

Two candidates running: Marcus Marsilio for the centre-right and outgoing governor of the Region, e Luciano D'Amico supported by the Center Left, the 5 Star Movement, Action and Italia Viva. The Abruzzo challenge represents a fundamental test for the government which, not surprisingly, in the last days of the election campaign, deployed all its colonels in support of Marsilio with the aim of allaying fears of a second defeat after the one suffered in Sardinia ( excluding the control of the minutes which could overturn the result and lead to Paolo Truzzu's victory over Alessandra Todde). The Centre-left presents itself with the re-proposal of wide fieldthe large coalition built on the PD-M5S axis which in Abruzzo, unlike what happened in the Sardinian regional regions, can also count on Calenda and his party.

The publication of polls is absolutely prohibited but the parties reason on forecasts also based on previous consultations. The Centre-right in the 2022 elections he came clearly first with almost 48% of the votes (adding the four lists). In the headquarters of Brothers of Italy a cautious optimism remains and they explain with the microphone off that Abruzzo is not Sardinia, where the vote of Cagliarialmost a metropolis, while Abruzzo is essentially a region rural which should therefore reward the Center-Right. In Sardinia there has always been the rule of alternation with a very fluid electorate, even if at party level the centre-right has won overwhelmingly. Therefore the candidate, Truzzu, was wrong, always net of reversals from the control of the minutes and possibly the null ballots.

In the centre-left there is hope of holding regional elections in Sardinia and thus giving a “shoulder” to the government, as stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, it's all there, above all because – Dem sources explain – Marsilio is “a weak candidate” while D'Amico is esteemed and a strong candidate. So the hope in the Democratic Party and in the very broad field is more on voting for candidates than on voting for parties, where the Center-Right appears solid. “If I had to make a bet I would say that Marsilio has a 55% chance of winning and D'Amico 45%.“, confides a long-time PD parliamentarian close to the secretary. We'll see the outcome on Monday morning (in the hope that the counting will be a little quicker than the snail one in Sardinia).