Abruzzo elections, comparison between the regional elections and the 2022 political elections. Parties: who wins and who loses





Marcus Marsilio clearly wins the elections and the Center-right, as Affaritaliani.it has been writing since Friday, Abruzzo is held. No Sardinia effect, therefore, and a flop from the very wide field this time also extended to Calenda and Renzi. But the most interesting analysis to be carried out is the comparison between the results of the parties in yesterday's regional elections with those of the 2022 elections in Abruzzo (latest data available, as the previous Regionals of 2019 are now very distant and not very significant).

Giorgia Meloni wins, Marsilio is one of her loyalists, but he doesn't take it all. On the contrary, Brothers of Italy loses support and drops from 27.9% to just over 24%. It's true that the Marsilio Presidente list got almost 6% but it doesn't mean that they were all Meloni's votes and the obvious fact is the retreat of Fratelli d'Italia. The true winner of this electoral round in Abruzzo is Antonio Tajani. Forza Italia makes a real exploit from 11.1% to 13.3%, a growth of more than two percentage points to which must be added the votes of Noi Moderati (2.7%) and of the UDC (1.2%) which at the Politics they will be together with the Azzurri. And so Tajani's goal of 10% at the European elections seems truly within reach. There League, which everyone thought would suffer a very strong decline, essentially holds and drops very slightly from 8.1% in 2022 to 7.6%. Given the negative predictions on the eve for the Northern League and for Matteo Salvini, this is a breath of fresh air.

In the centre-left the Democratic party clearly confirms itself as the leading political force and Elly Schlein, despite the defeat of Luciano D'Amico, still brings home an excellent result on the list with a significant growth from 16.6% to over 20%. An excellent figure in view of the European Championships on 8-9 June. Disaster for the 5 Star Movement which lost almost two thirds of the votes. In 2022 the Five Star Movement had reached 18.5% in Abruzzo while at yesterday's Regionals they stopped at around 7%. A real debacle for Giuseppe Conte. Green Left Alliance gains almost a point from 2.7 to 3.6%. The center is substantially stable. The list Action – Italia Viva in Politics it had collected 6.3% while today, divided into two groups, Calenda reaches 4% and Renzi (together with other local movements) is just over 2%.

Ultimately, Meloni wins but FdI retreats. Forza Italia booms, the League holds, the Democratic Party confirms itself as the first opposition force with a strong advance and the 5 Stars suffer a heavy collapse. Stop the centrists.