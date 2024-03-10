Pescara, the party after the regional elections in Abruzzo is here. Among the flags of the Fratelli d'Italia waving and stadium chants (“there is only one president”), Marco Marsilio arrived at around two in the morning at the headquarters of his committee, a few steps from Piazza Salotto – where a few days ago the final rally of the centre-right campaign took place – to celebrate the outcome of the regional vote which once again crowned him governor. Both due to the enthusiasm of his supporters – many young people from National Youth present – and the crowd of cameras and journalists, there were moments of tension, with the governor slipping near the stage set up for the post-election speech .

Marsilio, however, did not lose his composure and received the embrace of the many supporters who arrived at the committee, starting from the local and national representatives of Fratelli d'Italia (among these the parliamentarians Etel Sigismondi, Abruzzo coordinator of Fdi, Fabio Roscani, Massimo Milani, Guerino Testa). The governor played a hand-shaped rattle, in the colors of the Italian flag, for the cameras. Then the celebrations began in the headquarters of the Abruzzo president, including toasts with sparkling wine, hugs and lots of emotion for a success that Marsilio defined as historic. In fact, it had never happened before that an outgoing governor won a second mandate at the helm of Abruzzo.