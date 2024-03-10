Abruzzo regional elections

Regional elections in Abruzzo: the centre-right candidate Marcus Marsilio ahead of the centre-left candidate Luciano D'Amico. This is what emerges from the counting of seats. The turnout figure was 52.19%, down compared to the 2019 elections when 53.06% of those eligible voted.

Abruzzo: the voting of the lists

Brothers of Italy first party, Forza Italia does well, holds the League. In the opposite camp, the Democratic Party is ok, the 5 Star Movement is a flop.

Based on the fourth projection (25% sample coverage) by pollster Antonio Noto, exclusively on 'Rete8', in the regional elections in Abruzzo, the first party is Fratelli d'Italia with 24.1%. Followed by the Democratic Party with 18.1%, Forza Italia at 14.3%, the League at 8.7%, the Abruzzo Insieme-D'Amico Presidente list at 8%, the Five Star Movement at 7%, the Marsilio Presidente list at 5.1%, Azione -D'Amico at 4.5%. The Greens-Left Alliance is, however, at 3.4%, D'Amico president – Civic Reformists at 3%, We Moderates at 2.4%, UDC-DC at 1.4%.

ABRUZZO: CROWD AT MARSILIO COMMITTEE, GREAT EXULTANCE AT THE FIRST SCREENING

Marco Marsilio's committee in Pescara is starting to crowd and at the same time the enthusiasm for the first results of these regionals is also growing. Great applause greeted the first projection of Noto Sondaggi for Rete 8 which gives the outgoing governor and center-right candidate 54.5% while the challenger from the broad field, Luciano D'Amico, would stand at 45.5%. “We are confident that we can continue with this trend”, says Fabio Roscani, Fdi deputy and president of National Youth. Guerino Testa preaches “prudence” but the first data “make us hopeful – he continues -. We confirm what we have always thought: the solidity of the centre-right and the authority of Marsilio prevails over a broad field that the voters did not like”.

Abruzzo: Testa (FdI), centre-right preferred to confusion

“We have learned the first data with great pleasure, we are waiting for the definitive ones, but everything has started in the best way”, says the FdI deputy Guerino Testa, in connection with Rete8 from the Committee of the centre-right candidate Marco Marsilio in Pescara, commenting on the according to exit polls. “The good work done in these five years is being confirmed. We wait with a hopeful spirit”, he adds. “It clearly appears that the people of Abruzzo preferred a united centre-right government to a broad camp that was probably a bit confusing”, Testa further observes.

D'Amico Staff, we are waiting for real data. We will play until the end

“The first data from the exit polls are reliable up to a certain point. The margin is so small that it is difficult to draw political conclusions. We are waiting for the real data. However, we continue to be confident about the first data that arrive from the big cities '”. The staff of the centre-left candidate for the regional elections in Abruzzo, Luciano D'Amico, comments on the exit poll data in this way. “This is – it is also noted – a challenge that two months ago seemed unplayable, but instead we will play to the end, vote by vote, thanks to an extraordinary presidential candidate and the unity of the coalition”.

Abruzzo: applause and smiles Marsilio Committee at second 'exit'

The second Noto-Rete8 exit poll for the regional elections in Abruzzo, which sees a further advantage emerging for the outgoing president, Marco Marsilio, was welcomed with decisive applause at the center-right exponent's committee, accompanied by a prevalence of smiles.

Abruzzo: very limited satisfaction among the Marsilio committee

At Marco Marsilio's electoral committee in Pescara, the result of the exit poll was received with very limited satisfaction. In fact, since the range is so narrow, great caution obviously remains. Present on the committee are, among others, the regional coordinator of Fratelli d'Italia, Etelwardo Sigismondi, and the deputy Guerino Testa, also from Fratelli d'Italia. Marsilio is following the results from home.

ABRUZZO: Lukewarm applause at the MARSILIO COMMITTEE FOR EXIT, 'NARROW SCISSORS BUT WE EXPECTED IT'

A tepid applause for Marco Marsilio's committee welcomed the first exit poll from Noto Sondaggi on the vote in Abruzzo. “The gap is narrow, but we expected it”, the immediate comment of one of the Fdi exponents present at the outgoing governor's headquarters. According to the first Noto data exclusively for Rete 8, Marsilio is at 48.7-52.7% while his challenger Luciano D'Amico, supported by the centre-left, is at 47.3-51.3%.

Regional Abruzzo, the electoral committees of Marsilio and D'Amico in Pescara