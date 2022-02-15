Presented in Pescara by the Governor Marsilio and the director of the Giro, Vegni, the two stages of Abruzzo on the weekend of May 15th: uphill arrival on the Blockhaus and departure from Pescara. The region was already present in the layout of the first edition, 1909: and how many stories …

Already from the first Giro d’Italia (1909) Abruzzo enters the path and history of the pink race, with the arrival of the second stage in Chieti (from Bologna) and the departure of the third again from Chieti towards Naples. There was also a Great Start in 2001, from Pescara, with the Montesilvano Marina-Pescara time trial, won by the Belgian Verbrugghe. In the 105th edition of the Giro, which will start on Friday 6 May from Budapest, the capital of Hungary, there will be two stages in Abruzzo, with a day of rest in Pescara. The details of the two fractions were presented today at the Abruzzo Region headquarters in Pescara by the President of the Region, Marco Marsilio, and by the director of the Giro d’Italia, Mauro Vegni.

The stages Sunday 15 May, ninth stage, Isernia-Blockhaus, 187 km, with an uphill finish on the mountain where Eddy Merckx won his first success in the Giro in 1967. It is one of the hardest days, 4990 meters in altitude, with the Blockhaus faced from two sides: first from Passo Lanciano, then the real Blockhaus. The ascent from Roccamorice is 13.6 km long: elevation gain 1141 meters, average gradient 8.4%, the last 10 km at 9.4% average, and peaks of 14% 4 km from the finish.

Then Monday 16 May rest day in Pescara, and Tuesday 17 May the tenth stage, Pescara-Jesi, 194 km, with the final on the Marche walls. The two stages in Abruzzo will touch all four provinces of the territory.

The words Marco Marsilio, president of Abruzzo, says: "For the sixth consecutive year Abruzzo will return to be dyed pink, renewing a deep bond with the history of cycling. It is an important showcase for the image of our region but above all a sporting event of international significance, beloved throughout Italy. The arrival at the Block Haus in Pretoro, after having traveled the roads that cross the national parks of Abruzzo and Majella, will highlight the skills of the best climbers. The stage of Pescara, on the other hand, will bring attention to the city of D'Annunzio, and then cross the centers of the coastal strip to the northern border. A challenging and fascinating journey that has nothing to envy to the prestigious Alpine stages and which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Abruzzo National Park with the occasion ". Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro adds: "Abruzzo and the Giro d'Italia have a love story that dates back to the dawn of the race with many stages in the Region. I want to remember the historic Great Start of 2001 that all of Abruzzo embraced with warmth and competence because this is a land of great champions of the past and present, such as Vito Taccone and Giulio Ciccone just to name two. In this year's Giro Abruzzo will have a very important role given the involvement of the territory for three days: two stages and the rest day where all four Abruzzo provinces will be touched. The arrival at the Blockhaus on Sunday 15 will be a watershed of the race and could already outline the general classification. Just last year in Abruzzo, in Campo Felice, Bernal won the Maglia Rosa which he then took to Milan. The restart of the race from Pescara, where we will observe the second day of rest of the Giro, will also be very important because we will be halfway through the general route. I am sure that also this year the welcome will be the same that we receive every time we arrive in this beautiful region ".

History 112 stages of the Giro ended in Abruzzo: the first in 1909 (Bologna-Chieti); the last one last year in Campo Felice, won by the Colombian Bernal. There are also 112 stage departures from Abruzzo. On 12 occasions, the stages finished in Abruzzo were decisive in the history of the Giro (the last change of the pink jersey took place): thus Bernal in 2021.

Other examples: 1914Bari-L’Aquila, the stage of the Giro that lasted the longest: over 19 hours. 1923Naples – Chieti: Girardengo-Brunero two-way escape on the Cinquemiglia plateau, allows Girardengo to take the lead, which he will keep up to Milan. 1967Caserta-Blockhaus, Merckx wins its first stage of the Giro. 1999Pescara-Gran Sasso d’Italia: Pantani cuts everyone off on the final climb, Gotti tries to resist him, but the pace of the Pirate gives no escape.