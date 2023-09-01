Abruzzo, Amarena bear shot dead: “Extremely serious event”

Amarena the bear was shot and killed by a man on the outskirts of San Benedetto dei Marsi, in Abruzzo, outside the Park and contiguous area.

The National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise reports it with a post on Facebook. “At about 11.00 pm this evening – we read – the Orsa Amarena was hit by a shot fired by Mr. LA on the outskirts of San Benedetto dei Marsi, outside the Park and contiguous area. The Park Guards promptly intervened on the spot, on surveillance service, given the area where Amarena had gone down with her puppies. The Park veterinarian intervened on the spot with the emergency team, who, however, was only able to ascertain the death of the bear given the seriousness of the wound”.

“The man was identified by the park rangers and then subjected to the findings by the Carabinieri of the local station, who intervened following the call from the park rangers. The surveys to ascertain the dynamics of the facts are underway and will continue throughout the night, just as the Park staff is busy identifying the two bear cubs to evaluate what to do”.

“The episode is a very serious event, which causes enormous damage to the population of about sixty specimens, affecting one of the most prolific females in the history of the Park. Obviously there are no reasons for any reason to justify the episode given that Amarena, while causing damage to agricultural and zootechnical activities, always and in any case compensated by the Park even outside the boundaries of the Contiguous Area, had never created any type of problem for the man” concludes the post.

Amarena the bear was a real “star” of the Abruzzo National Park. Only a few days ago, the animal was photographed with her puppies as she strolled through the streets of San Benedetto dei Marsi, the place where she later died.