“The centre-right won, there is no doubt. With a coalition that held up.” The deputy secretary of Action Ettore Rosato comments with Affaritaliani.it the victory of Marcus Marsilio in the regional elections in Abruzzo. “Low voter turnout, it should be underlined, and thanks to D'Amico for his extraordinary result and his great commitment. We as a list are satisfied with 4% in a panorama of many civic lists and where we were the only ones without regional councilors outgoing”.

As for the 5 Star Movementwhich collapsed from 18.5% of the 2022 elections to 7% yesterday, Rosato states: “It is a result that does not surprise me. Our alliance with them in Abruzzo was just a coincidence due solely to the quality of the candidate we supported” .

But the Democratic party got a good result, will you make other alliances with Elly Schlein? “The candidacies will be evaluated together with the administrative elections on a case-by-case basis, nothing is taken for granted. And in any case the European elections will be with the proportional system and everyone will verify their electoral strength. As for Abruzzo, let's not forget that there is also the strength of the lists and candidates who gather consensus in the area”.

And finally Italia Viva. With Matteo Renzi is the dialogue closed? No list together with the European Championships? “Definitely yes, discussion closed. After all, he also reiterated it yesterday, everyone goes his own way”, concludes the deputy secretary of Azione Rosato.