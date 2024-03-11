Overall, the center-right coalition has 17 councilors with the addition of president Marco Marsilio

Eight councilors for Fratelli d'Italia, six for the Democratic Party, four for Forza Italia, two for Lega, Marsilio President, Abruzzo Insieme, M5S; one to Noi Moderati, one to Azione Politica and one to Avs: once the counting of the regional elections in Abruzzo has been completed, this is the allocation of seats according to Eligendo.

Overall 17 councilors go to the centre-right coalition with the addition of president Marco Marsilio, while the center-left goes to 12 councilors plus the losing presidential candidate, Luciano D'Amico, for a total of 31 councilors.