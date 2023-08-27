The change of time that the weather forecasts anticipated after the fourth heat wave of the summer finally came this Saturday. And he did it suddenly in the Region of Murcia. At 4:00 p.m., several towns in the interior were close to 40 degrees, but the arrival of clouds that dumped heavy rainfall plummeted the thermometers in Vega Media, which was on an orange alert for heat. In Archena, temperatures dropped 15 degrees in just one hour: from 38.6 to 23.3.

In the municipality of Archena, 12.6 liters of water per square meter fell on Saturday afternoon, only behind Molina de Segura, which registered 17.8 l/m2 in just over two hours. In that period of time, the thermal values ​​also dropped from 38 to below 25.

The two neighboring municipalities were the epicenter of the storm, since in municipalities such as Abanilla, Murcia, Cieza and Caravaca the rains were scarcer. Of course, the fleeting storm left strong gusts of wind throughout the Region of Murcia, which came to exceed 70 kilometers per hour in Lorca.

More rain this Sunday



The Aemet forecast advances that the early hours of Saturday to Sunday may leave more rain in the Region of Murcia. Although the probability is higher in the Altiplano and the Northwest, where it exceeds 50%, showers can also splash the capital and coastal points such as Cartagena.

As of noon on Sunday, the clouds will go away, but the drop in temperatures will continue. The highs will settle slightly above 30 degrees at least until next weekend. If the thermometers exceed 35, it will be punctually in municipalities such as Murcia.