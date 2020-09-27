This morning, the Armenian Government declared martial law throughout the territory of Armenia and the general mobilization to confront the offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army against Nagorno Karabakh, a territory with an Armenian majority broken off from Azerbaijan thirty years ago.

This was just announced by the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, and has asked the country’s population through Facebook to prepare “to defend the homeland.” According to separatists from the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh republic, earlier this morning, Azerbaijani troops bombarded the enclave capital, Stepanakert, and other nearby areas with “Grad” shuttles, killing and injuring Karabakh fighters and civilians.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, for its part, has denounced rocket attacks carried out from Nagorno Karabakh against several Azerbaijani settlements on the line of separation, actions that also caused fatalities and that have motivated the current offensive. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has delivered a televised address announcing the start of “counter-operations” along the entire border with Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian Defense Ministry affirms that its troops have caused “casualties” to the Azerbaijani Army, in addition to destroying three tanks and shooting down two helicopters and three drones. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the warring parties to immediately stop hostilities and initiate talks to settle a dispute that has lasted thirty years. From Turkey, the Ministry of Defense has demanded that Armenia cease the attacks against Azerbaijan that threaten, according to the note, to cause “a fire in the entire region.” In the middle of last July, there were also repeated armed clashes in Nagorno Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.