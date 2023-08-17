Home page politics

Dangerous or overdue? The planned cannabis legalization is currently triggering a new debate.

Berlin – On Wednesday, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach presented the draft law on cannabis legalization. The planned law provides for the controlled sale of 25 grams per month to adults through non-commercial self-cultivation – in so-called “social clubs”. The handling of medical cannabis should also be simplified. Critical voices quickly arose from many quarters. Too immature, dangerous, the wrong time, uneconomical. But the long-awaited project of the traffic light coalition is also getting praise – from European neighbors.

Legalize cannabis – a good idea?

Lauterbach is prepared for the concerns: When the draft law was presented, he already had a prevention campaign with him. With “Legal – but risky” and similar slogans, the federal government wants to continue to warn of the possible dangers of cannabis consumption – and above all to reach young people. Permanent brain damage from cannabis abuse is more likely in users under the age of 25, such as a long-term study shows.

Supporters of the planned partial legalization are aware of the risks. “The stuff” is not harmless, comments about the New Zurich newspaper (NZZ) the project of the German government. Those who warn against cannabis are right. However, the previous ban would not be in proportion to the permitted alcohol consumption. There are no convincing reasons for this unequal treatment of alcohol and cannabis. It is therefore “good and right” that the SPD, Greens and Left Party legalize cannabis use in Germany “at least partially”.

criticizes the NZZ in the implementation, which she characterizes as typically German and hyper-bureaucratic: “Germany wouldn’t be Germany if the ‘liberalization’ there came without a particularly impressive army of paragraphs, from the ban on profit-oriented production to membership in several clubs”. Nevertheless, the direction is right, so the sale of contaminated cannabis on the black market can be counteracted. Cannabis legalization is also making progress in Switzerland, and a pilot project has been running in Basel since 2022: pharmacies are allowed to sell cannabis for personal consumption. Other cities are to follow. Complete legalization is only available in a few countries.

SPD disagrees on legalization plans

Since the announcement, there has not only been support from Lauterbach’s own party. Hamburg’s Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) was opposite of PICTURE clear: “If there is anything we don’t need now, it is this law in this form,” he commented. At the moment you really have a few other problems in Germany with enough tasks for the administration and the police, which you have to pursue more urgently.

The police union was also critical of the draft law. This is “imprecise” and “incomplete because it does not take into account certain topics of our police work at all,” said GdP federal chairman Jochen Kopelke on Thursday Bavarian radio. Kopelke also doubts that such legalization would make police work easier. Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) had also expressed concerns. According to Lauterbach’s plans, legalization should come into force in early 2024. Before that, it still has to be approved by the Bundestag (Judith Goetsch/AFP/dpa).