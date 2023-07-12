Denise from Rotterdam still in ICU after yoga retreat in Mexico: ‘Hope that critical phase is over’

Two emergency operations, a collapsed lung, a reopened esophagus and a blood clot in the lungs. The condition of yoga teacher Denise Ermes (37), who is on a ventilator in the ICU due to a kryia detox in Mexico, is still not stable. But her loved ones are optimistic: ‘We cautiously dare to hope that this is the beginning of recovery and that we have passed the critical phase’.