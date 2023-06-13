Estadão Contenti

06/13/2023 – 11:01 am

The favorable external scenario gives breath to the Brazilian stock market and the Bovespa Index operates on the rise for the eighth consecutive trading session, already close to the level of 118 thousand points. The highlight of this Tuesday morning, the 13th, is retail inflation in the United States, which was within expectations by analysts. The data reinforced the bets on the interruption of the cycle of increases in American interest rates and data from the CME Group started to show a 98.8% chance of this “technical stop” occurring.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in May compared to April, according to data with seasonal adjustments published by the Department of Labor in the country. The result was in line with the median of analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast and represents a slowdown, after rising 0.4% in April compared to March. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.4% month-on-month, also in line with the forecast.

Commerzbank assessed that despite the CPI indicating that inflationary pressure tends to decrease throughout the year, the core rate in the annual variation remains above what would be compatible with the Fed’s target. “This is also true because we only expect a mild recession, which is likely to only slightly increase the unemployment rate and therefore unlikely to dampen wage pressure,” the analysis points out.

In Brazil, despite the positive sign, the Ibovespa shows little strength to advance to 118 thousand points, since it accumulates gains above 8.5% in June and several stocks are already proving to be attractive for profit taking.

This is the case of Petrobras shares, which have a variation above the market average in the period. Yesterday was the last day for investors to buy the shares and be entitled to the distribution of dividends on Friday. Therefore, today paper has already lost its attractiveness, explain the operators. As a result, shares retreat in this first hour of trading, against oil gains.

