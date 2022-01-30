Abroad Britain intends to provide NATO with a significant amount of additional troops and arsenal

The country wants to send a strong message to Russia that attempts to destabilize Europe will not be accepted.

Britain is preparing to supply NATO with a large number of troops, weapons, warships and fighters in Europe. The country’s prime minister announced the matter on Saturday Boris Johnson.

Russia’s actions on the border with Ukraine are at the heart of its intentions. It is estimated that at least more than 100,000 troops have been mobilized near the border, and Western countries are warning the country is planning an attack. Russia has denied any intentions to attack.

According to Johnson, the new support package would send a strong message to Russia that its attempts to destabilize it will not be tolerated. In addition, the prime minister stressed that the country will always stand behind its NATO allies in the face of hostilities in Russia.

The offer is due to be presented to NATO military leaders next week. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the proposal could double the number of British troops currently in Eastern Europe. There are now about 1,150 British troops in the area.

In addition, weapons intended for defense use are to be sent to Estonia.

“I have ordered our armed forces to prepare to send troops across Europe next week,” Johnson said, underlining to ensure that the country is able to support its NATO allies, both on land and at sea.

Johnson according to him, it would be a tragedy for Europe if Russian President Vladimir Putin chose the path of bloodshed and destruction in Ukraine.

“Ukraine must be free to choose its own future,” Johnson continued.

The British leader, who has been under intense political pressure in recent weeks due to various scandals, said on Friday that he plans to talk to Putin about the situation in Ukraine in the coming days and urge the president to stop escalating tensions.

The British Foreign Office is expected to announce in Parliament on Monday the tightening of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions are expected to target Russia’s strategic and economic interests.

In Britain There are already more than 900 military personnel in Estonia. In addition, more than a hundred are currently in Ukraine due to an exercise that began in 2015. A light group of about 150 people has been sent to Poland.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the current warship HMS Prince of Wales in the Arctic is on standby should the situation escalate further.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the Minister of Defense Ben Wallace are preparing for their visit to Moscow in the coming days. In the Russian capital, they are due to talk to their local colleagues.

“They are being asked to improve relations with President Putin’s administration and encourage them to be relieved,” Johnson’s office said.

Defense Minister Wallace is also scheduled to meet with allies in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia next week.