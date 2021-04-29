Abroad A sniper may lurk on a business trip – Finnish Henri Myrttinen explains what everyday life is like in the declining Myanmar

In March 2020, Henri Myrttinen left to meet his female friend in Myanmar. The two-week visit dragged on for a year due to the coronavirus. Then began the military coup and the uprising.

Internet call in the background there is a bird singing and a rooster crowing. Henri Myrttinen is safe in Nepal, but thoughts are still in chaotic Myanmar.

Myrttinen is one of the few Finns who lived in Myanmar when a military coup took place there at the beginning of February and then a popular uprising.