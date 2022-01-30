Abroad A severe storm is also affecting the rest of Europe: two dead in Britain, a man died in Germany after being frozen under a billboard, Sweden cut off tens of thousands of electricity

The winter storm in Malik has caused damage all over Europe.

Sunday morning The Malik storm has cut off electricity to more than 30,000 households in Sweden. Trees and cranes have also fallen on roads and houses, and some bridges have had to be closed, Aftonbladet. Similarly, there are more than three thousand homes without electricity in western Norway, he said Aftenposten on a Sunday morning.

In Sweden, special damage has been caused at Södertälje Hospital in Stockholm, whose roof racks were torn down by a storm the night between Saturday and Sunday, while breaking several hospital windows. Aftonbladetin according to the case, injuries were avoided.

In Denmark, too, the storm has hit hard. The Danish Meteorological Institute described the weather in the country as “very dangerous” and residents of North Zealand in particular have been urged to be careful.

In the northern part of the island of Zealand, the storm has raised the surface of the water in particular, which, according to the institute, could cause major flooding on the coast and significant damage to buildings there, Jyllands-Posten.

Nordic in addition, the storm has affected the rest of Europe.

In Britain, two people died when they were left under fallen trees. The matter was reported, among other things BBC and Express.

The accidents happened on Saturday in Winnothdale and the cities of Aberbeen. Already on Saturday after the Malik storm, the country was preparing for a new Corrie storm, which is expected to be even stronger than the previous one.

In Germany in turn, a storm named after Nadia was reported to be particularly severe in the north of the country. Strong gusts of wind have, among other things, toppled down trees and disrupted public transport, Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung.

The man died after being frozen under a storm-torn billboard in the town of Beelitz the night before Sunday, according to Reuters.