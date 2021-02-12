April Garzón He is 16 years old, since last year he has been a member of the Argentine junior cycling team and dreams of becoming a professional competitor in a sport that he began to practice following in the footsteps of his mother Daniela, a former triathlete and Physical Education teacher (as well as his father). Born in Huinganco, a town of just a thousand inhabitants in the north of Neuquén, like many Argentine athletes she must sometimes resort to creative solutions to raise funds and pay the expenses that a career in high performance entails.

In this 2021, with two important commitments on the calendar -the Argentine Route, which will be held in Chilecito at the end of this month, and the Pan American Road and Track, which will be made in Mexico with a date to be confirmed (probably in June) -, he needed to buy a special wheel for his bike. And together with his family he organized a raffle, as he had done several times already, with a very special first prize: his horse.

“I needed the clogged wheel to be able to compete on the road and also a time trial handlebars, which are quite expensive. So we looked for a way to collect the money and we thought that the raffle was the easiest way to get the money “, Abril told Clarín from Rafaela, where he is training.

“I live in Huinganco, where The sale and purchase of horses is very common, because they are work and transport animals, not so much pets. By putting my horse as a prize we guaranteed that the numbers were going to sell a lot in the area. I haven’t used it for several years, because for the dates of the horseback riding that we always do with my family, I usually compete, and a horse is expensive to maintain, so I put it in the raffle, “he explained.

Abril Garzón and her horse, which became the first prize in the raffle. Photo Twitter

That curious reward also allowed him to sell the numbers at a higher price: a thousand pesos. As second prize a lamb was put; the third is a goat; the fourth, a bag of flour; and fifth, a bag of sugar.

The idea worked for him because the 200 numbers they had put up for sale for the draw, which will take place this Friday, quickly sold out and they had to draw 50 more.

What does not yet have private sponsors, Garzón “banks” the race with the help of his family. So organizing raffles to raise money for your career expenses is not uncommon. “We had already done some before for travel or other expenses. We knew it would work,” he explained.

Neuquén also receives the support of some Huinganco businesses, which collaborate to pay for gasoline for some trips or registrations for different competitions. And also from the Neuquén Ministry of Sports.

Garzón started competing in Mountain Bike, but in 2019 he switched to road cycling. Photo Twitter

“From the Ministry they help me a lot, with vouchers for gasoline or plane tickets to go to places that are far away. In 2020, the Argentine from Ruta went to Formosa and they paid my father and me air tickets. They also help me to cover the medical check-ups that I have to do two or three times a year, and for this year’s Argentine I needed a bicycle, which I don’t have, for the individual time trial and they lent me one. They get pretty“, he recounted.

“We didn’t ask them to buy the wheel for me because a little bit we wanted the effort to get it from us. And it went very well for us. In a few days I will have it,” he added, with some pride.

From Mountain Bike to Route

April started cycling following in the footsteps of her mother, with whom she shared pedaling sessions in her early years. He soon discovered the Mountain Bike, which he enjoys training in the mountainous settings of his town. In 2019, as I had no category to compete in that discipline in the Avoid Games, decided to try road cycling. And it was not bad.

At the Mar del Plata event, she won bronze and got the first medal in history for women’s cycling in her province. That same year he won two golds (in the individual time trial and the 30 kilometers) in the Binational Games of La Araucanía, which bring together athletes from southern Argentina and Chile.

Abril Garzón won two golds in the 2019 Binational Games of Araucanía. Photo Twitter

And that in order to train en route, he has to travel from Huinganco to Andacollo, located about five kilometers away, because in his town there is no paved road.

“My parents work in Andacollo, the town where the asphalt begins, so when they go to work, I take the opportunity to load the bike in the car and go with them,” said Abril, who today also competes in track events.

Like many Argentine athletes, the Neuquén -who has not made his debut with the Argentine jersey yet, but has trained since last year with the national team- knows what it is to row against the current and have to overcome obstacles to continue with his career. Anyway, do not lower your arms and dream big.

“Today I am very anxious for the Pan American in Mexico, which will be my first trip abroad to compete. Hopefully it will be done, but I do not want to get so excited because there is nothing confirmed and it could be suspended due to the pandemic,” he said.

And thinking in the long term, he added: “I would like to run Pan American and World Cups, on the road and on Mountain Bike. And also compete in Europe, run the Grand Tours and get to professional cycling.”

