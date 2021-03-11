“Cavani is not going to want to leave Manchester United without playing, that beast is going to want to be winning things and being a scorer. It is what you interpret by what you know him.” The words are from Loco Sebastián Washington Abreu and he pronounced them on How are you doing, Marcelo Benedetto’s radio program.

Is that, after the bomb blew up the newspaper Olé last Monday at noon the entire football environment and even the main portals of the world echoed the possibility that Edinson Cavani could reach Boca mid-2021. From Luis Cavani, father of the Matador, who confirmed what Olé said, until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager, who stated that the forward is focused and very proud of the English team. Now Sebastian Abreu, Edi’s former teammate in the Uruguayan national team, He spoke about the possibility of it reaching the Xeneize in the next transfer market.

Cavani and Abreu at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In How Do You Go, they asked the former River and San Lorenzo if they see with good eyes the arrival of the Matador to Boca in mid-2021 and it was forceful: “From the conditions I see Cavani in Argentine soccer, I don’t know if at this moment. If Cavani comes to Boca, he will adapt. Vit will work and it will make a difference. “

In the last hours and in the midst of the commotion, the Uruguayan striker posted a discouraging tweet for xeneizes fans. “Proud to wear this shirt”The Uruguayan wrote from his networks, along with an image in which he is seen with the Manchester United shirt.

Cavani and his nod to United. Photo: @ cavaniofficial21.