Despite having said that he could incorporate changes in interest on equity in PL of offshore companies, the rapporteur kept the topic out of the report

A Abrasca (Brazilian Association of Public Companies) released a note on Tuesday (October 3, 2023) in which it says it sees “Great concern about the possibility of a rushed vote on the PL for Interest on Equity (JCP)”. Here’s the complete note (PDF – 54 kB)

The association spoke out after the deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) say that it could incorporate changes to the JCP that are in the bill 4,258 of 2023 in its preliminary report regarding the bill 4,173 of 2023the PL of offshores. He is the rapporteur of the 2 texts.

According to Abrasca, which claims to bring together 440 companies that represent 88% of B3’s market value and 20% of Brazilian GDP, the debate on the JCP should be deepened. It says that approval without discussion would have “negative effects on the health of Brazilian public companies”.

Pedro Paulo, however, did not include possible changes to the JCP in his preliminary report on the PL of offshores –read the complete of the document (PDF – 484 kB). The congressman said in an interview with GloboNews that the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wishes to vote on the project on Wednesday (4.Oct).

INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL

The JCP (Interest on Own Capital) were established by Law 9,249, from 1995. The idea was to replace the authorization that companies had to use monetary correction to pay less taxes. Before, they deducted inflation from profits. With the Real Plan and inflation control, this became insignificant.

With JCP, large companies, those that pay taxes under the real profit regime, can pay shareholders interest on the portion they have of the company’s capital measured by net equity. It is the difference between assets and debts, not market value. The remuneration is equivalent to TLP (long-term rate), currently at 5.14% per year above the IPCA. It is not automatic remuneration. It needs to be decided by the company, just like dividends.

JCP paid by the company can be deducted from taxes paid in the real profit system. They will cease to be if the government project is approved.

FULL ABRASCA NOTE

“Abrasca is worried about the possibility of a botched vote by the JCP

“Brasília, October 3, 2023 – Abrasca – Brazilian Association of Public Companies views with great concern the possibility of a rushed vote on the Interest on Equity PL (JCP). The topic is complex, has real consequences for the economy at a delicate time for corporate credit and should be discussed from an Income Tax Reform perspective. The discussion needs to be in-depth and an approval without discussion will have negative effects on the health of Brazilian public companies.

“The well-known Interest on Equity is a tool to equalize the costs of raising funds in the market or in banks with the resources of the shareholders or partners themselves. Interest paid to third parties is treated as an expense and is not taxed. But the owners’ resources do not receive the same treatment, they end up being taxed and thus become more expensive. This difference in treatments is known as “debt bias”.

“Abrasca has been warning for months that companies are facing a very difficult time, with serious access restrictions and very high costs. Today, companies largely depend on selling assets and financing from their shareholders and owners. If this tool is removed, debt and the cost of capital tend to increase — without there being an adequate supply of resources at this time.

“Created in the 1990s as a way of adjusting balance sheets at a time of monetary correction, the JCP, over the last few decades, has consolidated itself as a relevant mechanism for companies to guarantee neutrality in capital allocation. On the one hand, there is a balance between own and third-party financing and, on the other, there is an evident reduction in the level of debt in the market as a whole.

“Today, JCP is used by 40% of public companies in the country. According to a recent study by FGV on the effects on capital structure [com base em dados abertos coletados entre 1991 e 2020], the most profitable companies are those that use the most JCP. Regardless of the sector, those that pay more JCP have a healthier capital structure, in addition to a lower degree of leverage and debt — and, as a result, they need less third-party capital. It is well known that Brazil has companies with a much lower level of leverage than in other jurisdictions, and less leveraged companies reduce market risk.

“2 out of 3 parliamentarians don’t know what the JCP is

“Criticism of the JCP occurs mainly due to a lack of knowledge. A recent survey carried out by Vector Research at the request of Abrasca indicated that, in the National Congress, 67.5% of parliamentarians do not know how to take a position on the issue. Therefore, it is necessary to qualify the debate. Public policies must be formulated based on data, information and technical rigor.

“Faced with interests that reveal themselves to be of merely fundraising origin, Abrasca defends a broad and in-depth discussion of the topic, in order to consolidate a consensual solution so that the JCP can be improved — as recent and successful international experiences prove — or eventually replaced by another compensatory mechanism; Based on the European experience, the creation of ACE, Allowance for Corporate Equity, as an expense for tax purposes only, is suggested as an improvement/modernization of the JCP. A new incentive for equity capital and a disincentive for third-party capital.

“Abrasca brings together more than 440 companies of all sizes and production sectors, which represent 88% of B3’s market value. Together, the associates account for 20% of the Brazilian GDP.”