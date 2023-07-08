Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/07/2023 – 20:26

Share



The Brazilian Association of Listed Companies (Abrasca), initially opposed to the bill that resumes the so-called “quality vote” in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), celebrated the approval of the proposal this Friday, 7, in the Chamber of Deputies and said that the text will reduce tax litigation and provide legal certainty, which tends to attract investment to the country.

“The PL approved by the Chamber of Deputies promotes structural changes in the business environment in Brazil, especially with regard to fines and guarantees, major ‘pains’ in the productive sector and two of the main causes of the enormous tax litigation existing today in the country”, says a note released by Abrasca.

The Association participated in an agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), accepted by the project’s rapporteur, deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), which compensated the return of the “quality vote”, a tiebreaker in favor of the Federal Revenue in CARF judgments, excluding fines for taxpayers who lose the action through the device.

“According to Pablo Cesário, executive president of the association, the proposal represents a great step forward in improving legislation, reducing tax litigation and bringing legal certainty to entrepreneurs. It is an excellent signal for attracting investment”, says another excerpt from the Abrasca note. The association brings together 440 companies, which represent 88% of the market value of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. According to the entity, these companies account for 20% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Carf is the court that judges tax disputes between the Federal Revenue Service and taxpayers. Until 2020, there was the so-called “quality vote”, a tiebreaker in favor of the Tax Authorities in the judgments. That year, Congress overturned the device, which was retaken in January of this year by the Lula government, through a Provisional Measure. The MP won without being voted on by deputies, but Haddad sent a bill with constitutional urgency with the same content, approved today after political stalemates and position negotiations between the Lula government and the Chamber.

Agreement with ruralist caucus

The rapporteur accepted in his opinion a proposal defended by the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA) that prohibits the anticipation of guarantee, that is, before the final and unappealable decision of the judicial measure, in any situation. The guarantee is presented by the companies to appeal the decision in the Carf in the Judiciary.

The text says that the guarantees “will only be liquidated, in whole or in part, after the final and unappealable decision on the merits in favor of the taxpayer, with early liquidation prohibited”.

Currently, according to tax experts, in many cases where there is a lower court decision unfavorable to the company, the PGFN already tries to execute the guarantee before the final decision.

warranty waiver

Currently, when the administrative process at Carf ends with a decision favorable to the Union, companies can appeal the decision at the Judiciary, but must present a tax execution guarantee, with the amount not only of the principal debt, but also of fines, interest on fines and debt and legal charges. The value of the tax obligation, according to experts, practically triples when it reaches the Judiciary.

Therefore, the rapporteur determined in the opinion that taxpayers with payment capacity are exempt from presenting amounts as guarantee when filing lawsuits. According to the text, the ability to pay will be measured considering the company’s realizable equity, provided that the taxpayer presents an independent audit report on the financial statements and list of free and unencumbered assets for future guarantee of the tax credit, in case of unfavorable decision at first instance.























