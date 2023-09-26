Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

The USA has promised Ukraine a total of 31 Abrams tanks – the first ten should already be there. The head of the secret service warns that the tanks will be lost.

Kiev – The counteroffensive in the Ukraine war continues. Now Ukraine has received further support in the form of Abrams tanks from the USA. An estimated ten copies were delivered earlier than originally expected, reports New York Times. However, caution is advised in order not to lose the tanks directly in the fight with Russia.

Abrams tanks in the Ukraine war: “To strengthen our brigades against the occupiers”

The Biden administration had promised Ukraine 31 M1 Abram tanks. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the arrival of the tanks on Telegram. “Abrams are already in Ukraine. We are preparing them to strengthen our brigades against the occupiers,” he said. “I am grateful to our allies for honoring the agreements.”

Zelensky did not provide any information on the quantity or when the tanks would be ready for use. According to US officials, there are around ten copies that were shipped significantly earlier than planned. The remaining tanks will follow in the coming months.

Secret service chief warns: Abrams tanks should not be used carelessly. © picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

Be careful with the counteroffensive: Abrams tanks are intended to be used for “well-thought-out operations”.

It is now important not to send the Abrams into action too hastily, explained Kyrylo Budanov last week The Drive. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief warned that the tanks would have to be used “very tailored, for extremely specific, well-thought-out operations” during the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war or risk being destroyed. If the Abrams tanks were simply sent to the front, “they will not last long on the battlefield.” Although they will be used to try to break through Russia’s defensive line, “they ride past very well.”

For now, Ukraine would keep the location of the tanks secret because it “doesn’t want to lose them to precision strikes before they’re actually in combat,” said Ben Hodges, a retired general at the U.S. Army New York Times. Then it could be decided calmly where and when the Abrams would be most effective in the Ukraine war.

Tank delivery for counteroffensive in the Ukraine War: Abrams tanks with multi-layer armor

The US Department of Defense has decided to ship an older model of the M1A1 from the Army reserves instead of the previously promised M1A2. The reason is to ensure shipping as quickly as possible, according to them Kyiv Post. The older model also has massive, multi-layered armor to protect against armor-piercing projectiles. The stated top speed is 72 km/h on-road and 48 km/h off-road. The Ukrainian Armed Forces would be happy to use the Abrams tanks in the counteroffensive and see an advantage in some sectors.

Abrams tanks for Ukraine offensive: Number is not enough to “significantly influence the war”

It is unclear what difference the Abrams tanks make in the counteroffensive. Nevertheless: Ukraine has so far only lost five of the 71 received Leopard 2 tanks, so Forbes. Ten damaged copies are being repaired in EU countries. The Abrams tanks are also capable of taking on Russian troops and will not be defeated so quickly in the Ukraine war.

Previously said military expert, Michael Peck Newsweek However, the tanks would “give the Ukrainian counteroffensive a little more power. But 31 vehicles are not enough to have a significant impact on the war.” (hk)