From: Philipp Brauner

The Russian advance northwest of Avdiivka has been contained for the time being. The Abrams tank may have made the difference in the Ukrainian counterattack.

Avdiivka – The Russian advance in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass near Donetsk appears to have stopped for the time being. After their withdrawal from the small town of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian armed forces were apparently able to stop their pursuers with a counterattack near the town of Berdychi. They suffered severe losses, particularly in terms of material, including apparently some heavy M-1 Abrams tanks made in the USA. However, according to one report, they sold dearly on the battlefield.

Abrams tanks are apparently causing Russia heavy losses in Donbass

The 47th Brigade is said to have lost around ten percent of its tanks in its counterattack together with other Ukrainian troops near Berdychi. This is what the American magazine reports Forbes citing an analyst. These are said to have included three M-1 Abrams and four M-2 Bradley tanks. However, the losses that the Ukrainian armed forces inflicted on their Russian counterparts were much higher.

A US-made M-1 Abram main battle tank. This apparently inflicted significant losses on the Russian armed forces in fighting in eastern Ukraine. © Nicolas Armer/dpa

Videos on the Internet show how the US M-2 Bradley tanks are holding the new front line northwest of Avdiivka and inflicting heavy losses on the Russian armed forces. These also show the ruthlessness, with which Russia literally burns its own people in battle.

A few weeks ago, Abrams tanks were spotted for the first time in battle against Russia

Just a few weeks ago, the video of the use of an M-1 Abram tank was on the website for the first time 47th Brigade Telegram channel been posted. It is intended to show the main battle tank in battles on the eastern Ukrainian front. Conversely, videos of the allegedly destroyed M-1 Abrams continue to appear online. Some people say that Russia mocks the USA for what they see as weak military equipment.

So far, and after much hesitation, the USA has only sent 31 M-1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine. Although it is often praised as the best tank in the world, it appears to be struggling during its mission in Ukraine, particularly due to its weight. (pkb)