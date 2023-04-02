FromPatrick Mayer close

Deliveries of tanks to Ukraine are picking up speed. Norway delivers on its Leopard promise. And the US is pushing the pace at the Abrams.

Munich/Kiev – As with a stock count, it should currently be in Kyiv expire when it comes to when the defenders in Ukraine war how many main battle tanks received for their planned counter-offensive.

For example, Norway earlier this week handed over eight Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces for their defense against the Russian invasion. 18 more “Leos” from Germany are to follow by the end of March or beginning of April. Which is why there is also a debate going on in the Federal Republic about a replacement for the Leopard 2-A6 supplied by the Bundeswehr. Canada also recently provided eight “Leos”.

Mighty main battle tank: the Abrams from the USA. Ukraine will receive 31 copies of the heavy weapon. (symbol photo) © IMAGO/US National Guard

Ukraine War: US supplies Kyiv with 31 heavy Abrams main battle tanks

In addition, the general staff in Kiev is expecting another large delivery from North America – presumably eagerly. had US President Joe Biden promised the Ukrainians 31 Abrams heavy battle tanks at the end of January. At the time, however, the US military reassured that the delivery could take more than a year. But now everything should go much faster.

The USA now wants to deliver all promised Abrams tanks by autumn. However, the faster delivery has a catch. Because: The US Department of Defense now wants to provide the older version M1A1 – and not the combat-ready, more modern variant M1A2. This will make it possible to significantly shorten delivery times and send the tanks to Ukraine by the fall, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a media event in Washington. The United States had recently openly complained that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had pressed the country to deliver more or less unsuitable tanks.

If the transatlantic defense alliance NATO has its way, the Ukrainian army can assemble entire tank battalions with the equipment supplied in order to regain lost areas in closed combat formations plus artillery. Because: The German “Leos” and the American Abrams are considered to be superior to the older versions of the Russian T-72. There are also increasing signs that the Ukrainian armed forces are planning a counter-offensive against the Russian troops.

Battle tanks for Ukraine: counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s troops?

Recently, drone attacks on the Black Sea Fleet and Kremlin ammunition have increased in Crimea. And the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Sunday (March 19): “Ukraine is in a good position to again (…) launch counter-offensives on critical front sections.” (pm)

