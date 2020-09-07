The enmity between Chelsea and the Tottenham, two of the London groups, is understood amongst soccer followers. Now it is uncovered the veto that has Roman tax Abramovich to considered one of his rival golf equipment within the Premier. The Russian tycoon prevented the switch of a ‘blue’ youth squad to the Spurs even when he had already handed the medical examination. He himself gave the explanations to her face.

“I used to be one step away from becoming a member of the Spurs. I went to the medical and all the things. However when Roman Abramovich discovered, he advised me ‘you must return, do not be a part of them. You may’t go to the Spurs, I do not do enterprise with them. ‘”, has defined Carlton Cole. Finally the ahead went to West Ham, one other of the groups from the London capital. Nonetheless, he was to not the liking of the Russian both, who recommended that he go overseas.

The one participant to depart Chelsea for Tottenham was goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini, who left on a free switch in 2009. Ties are damaged between Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.