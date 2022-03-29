The businessman, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is trying to play the role of mediator between Moscow and Kiev, in an effort to end the war that has been going on between them on Ukrainian soil for more than a month.

Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea FC, who is seeking to sell it after being subjected to harsh Western sanctions, was present at the opening of the negotiations, according to a photo published by the Turkish presidency showing him listening to the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Another photo of the Russian “Ria Novosti” agency also shows Abramovich with Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

It is not the first time that Abramovich was mentioned against the background of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. After a meeting in the Ukrainian capital earlier this March, the billionaire and other negotiators showed signs of poisoning, according to Western sources.

According to reports, Abramovich developed vision problems for hours after his poisoning, and was treated in Turkey with other negotiators.

Also, the links between Abramovich and Turkey do not seem to stop at politics and the Istanbul negotiations.

Previous press reports revealed a possible deal to sell Chelsea to Turkish businessman Mohsen Bayrak, after Abramovich offered him for sale.

In previous press statements, Bayrak, whose fortune is estimated at 8 billion pounds, confirmed the existence of negotiations to buy Chelsea, noting that “the Turkish flag will fail soon in London.”

Bayrak heads the Mutikan clan, Turkey’s most famous family, and serves as the chairman of AB Holding Group, which invests in digital currency, real estate, tourism and energy.