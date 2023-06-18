Daily Mail: Billionaire Abramovich refuses to transfer money from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owned Chelsea, refused to transfer money from the sale of the club to Ukraine. This is reported Daily Mail.

The source of the publication said that the funds were supposed to be sent in the summer of 2022, but this did not happen. “Now we hope that the money will start flowing into Ukraine before the harsh winter sets in at the end of the year, but there are currently no guarantees that this will happen,” he added.

In order for the 2.3 billion pounds ($ 2.96 billion – approx. “Tapes.ru”) were sent to Ukraine requiring Abramovich’s signature. According to the publication, he refuses to deliver it because he wants the money to be distributed between Ukraine and Russia.

The sale of the club became known on May 26, 2022. The team is currently owned by a consortium of Todd Boely. It was noted that the deal amounted to 5.33 billion dollars.