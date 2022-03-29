War between Russia and Ukraine, negotiations for peace resume

They promise more complicated than ever i peace negotiations scheduled today at Istanbul between the delegation Ukraine is that Russian. The climate is very tense, thanks to the words of Biden towards Putinwho in the night with a tweet increased the dose against the leader of flycalling it “a dictator“The response of the Kremlin was not long in coming:” This is a personal insultthe words of the president USA I’m alarming“. With these premises a Istanbul the two delegations will meet today to try to end the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the news that it may have been orchestrated by Russian extremists the alleged poisoning denounced by the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich with symptoms warned during peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border earlier this month. Symptoms they would have accused also two negotiators of peace Ukrainians.

This was stated by the BBC citing a confidential report. However, a US official, quoted by Reuters and remained anonymous, allegedly said that in opinion intelligence the symptoms would be due to factors “environmental“and not to poisoning. Later an official in the office of the Ukrainian president, Ihor Zhovkva, told the BBC that, although he had not spoken to Abramovichthe members of the Ukrainian delegation were “fine” and that one was of the opinion that the history poisoning was false. She came to Istanbulin Turkey, the Ukrainian delegation for the peace talks with the Russian counterparts to be held this morning. This was announced by the BBC. The delegation is led by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikovand from Mikhail Podolyak, head of the president’s office. The maximum goal is to obtain acease-fire‘, although there is skepticism that this is likely.

