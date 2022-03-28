Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators presented symptoms of poisoning

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
According to the newspaper The Wall Street Journalthe events occurred between March 3 and 4.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 11:40 AM
Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian envoys who participated in the negotiations with Moscow developed symptoms of possible poisoning after a meeting in kyiv last month, according to the daily The Wall Street Journall, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”
(You may be interested: Russia says that the threat of a nuclear conflict always exists)
The symptoms that appeared in the three cases were red eyes, constant and annoying tearing and peeling of the skin of the hands and face, according to the newspaper, which attributes the possible attack to “radical elements in Moscow” who were trying to boycott these negotiations.
Despite these symptoms, their lives are not in danger and all of them are evolving positively.
Abramovich was traveling between Lviv, Moscow and other capitals in his mediation efforts between the Russian and Ukrainian governments.and although he met with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, the latter was not affected, as confirmed by his spokesman, quoted by the newspaper.
The sources specified that it was difficult to determine if the possible poisoning was caused by a chemical or biological agent, or if it was electromagnetic radiation.
EFE
More news
Controversy in France: Far-rightists shout “Murderer Macron” during rally
Russians have laundered more than 145 million dollars in Colombia
March 28, 2022, 11:40 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Abramovich #Ukrainian #negotiators #presented #symptoms #poisoning
Leave a Reply