Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators presented symptoms of poisoning

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World
Roman Abramovich

According to the newspaper The Wall Street Journalthe events occurred between March 3 and 4.

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian envoys who participated in the negotiations with Moscow developed symptoms of possible poisoning after a meeting in kyiv last month, according to the daily The Wall Street Journall, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”

The symptoms that appeared in the three cases were red eyes, constant and annoying tearing and peeling of the skin of the hands and face, according to the newspaper, which attributes the possible attack to “radical elements in Moscow” who were trying to boycott these negotiations.

Despite these symptoms, their lives are not in danger and all of them are evolving positively.

Abramovich was traveling between Lviv, Moscow and other capitals in his mediation efforts between the Russian and Ukrainian governments.and although he met with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, the latter was not affected, as confirmed by his spokesman, quoted by the newspaper.

The sources specified that it was difficult to determine if the possible poisoning was caused by a chemical or biological agent, or if it was electromagnetic radiation.

EFE

Controversy in France: Far-rightists shout “Murderer Macron” during rally
Russians have laundered more than 145 million dollars in Colombia

