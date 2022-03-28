Following a meeting in Kiev for peace talks, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and the peace negotiators would be poisoned. According to what was reported by the well-informed, those directly affected would accuse some symptoms from poisoning. The Wall Street Journal reports it. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

According to some indiscretions who are becoming more and more insistent, Roman Abramovich, together with the peace negotiators, would have been victims of an alleged poisoning. The fact happened to Kiev after the oligarch shuttled between Moscow, the Ukrainian capital and other negotiating venues.

The alleged poisoning took place in the first days of March during the first days negotiation meetings between the Moscow and Kiev delegations on the war in Ukraine. A confirmation it came from the entourage of the Russian oligarch. On the contrary, the advisor to the presidency and chief Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak denied these allegations.

Following the meeting, these were the symptoms who accused the Russian oligarch and other members of the team: constant and painful tearing, red eyes, peeling of the skin on the face and hands. However, some are suspected of such poisoning exponents of Moscow. The latter would have wanted to sabotage the interviews to end the war.

The site gave further confirmation investigative Bellingcat who revealed that Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators blamed the symptoms of “chemical weapons“. However, the toxin dosage would have been little to provoke serious problems: