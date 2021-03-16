The 146.2 billion rubles received from Norilsk Nickel as compensation for the harm caused to nature will be directed to environmental projects in Siberia. This was announced on March 16 by Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko on the sidelines of the international forum “Clean Country”.

“First of all, this is Norilsk. The second stage is the Krasnoyarsk Territory “, – she quotes TASS… According to her, the funds will generally go to the Siberian macroregion.

Earlier in March, Abramchenko explained that, according to the instructions of the President of Russia, the funds paid by the company will be directed to targeted environmental projects.

Last week, the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (NTEK, part of the Norilsk Nickel group of companies) fully paid a fine of 146.2 billion rubles for causing harm to the environment. The money went to the federal budget in full.

The accident at CHPP-3 (owned by NTEK) in Norilsk occurred on May 29, 2020. One of the diesel fuel storage tanks was damaged due to a sharp subsidence of the foundation supports, as a result, almost 21 thousand tons of fuel poured into two rivers. A criminal case was opened, employees of the CHP plant were detained.

The regional division of Rosprirodnadzor in the fall filed a lawsuit against NTEK demanding compensation for about 148 billion rubles for damage from the incident.

The claim was considered on December 29. NTEK made requests for forensic examinations, which were not appointed.