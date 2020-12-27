11-year-old Mikhail Krishnevsky has a dream come true – he became a machinist. The boy took part in the Christmas tree of wishes campaign. Mikhail learned about the management of the locomotive, saw the instruments, Izvestia TV channel reports.

– I feel like I have become a real train driver. I want to operate the Sapsan trains, – said Mikhail.

According to the boy, he is going to study as a train driver.

The opportunity to become a machinist is a gift from Victoria Abramchenko. Deputy Prime Minister on Thursday chose a note with Mikhail’s wish. After the trip, Abramchenko shared her impressions of the trip.

– There are guys, and Mikhail is only 11 years old, who want to do real business. Not just some dreams of becoming an economist, a lawyer, although these are also very worthy professions, but such an earthly craft – being a machinist. It seems to me that for a man this is a very good profession, – she said.

