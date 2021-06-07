Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said that the Russian government does not intend to prohibit vital goods, even if they cannot be recycled, in particular diapers. So on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, she commented “RIA News»Announced a ban on the use of a number of disposable goods that cannot be recycled.

“We are not crazy, we will not make this ban. We will not switch to gauze diapers again or to some kind of flannel diapers for our children, ”she said, adding that the government understands that there is nothing to replace diapers.

Abramchenko also added that at least half of the goods will be those that cannot be processed. According to her, the list of prohibited goods will appear in bylaws after the adoption of the texts of the basic laws. This is expected to happen before the end of 2021.

On May 28, Abramchenko said that the country’s authorities are preparing a ban on the use of non-recyclable materials, in particular cotton swabs and plastic dishes.

The chairman of the Russian Ecological Society, Rashid Ismailov, in turn, noted that for the country, the preparation of such restrictions is a big step in environmental policy.

In turn, the environmental lawyer, managing partner of the Zharov Group Evgeny Zharov said that it would not be possible to completely ban all plastic, but gradual restrictions could be introduced on it. The expert emphasized that a ban requires an alternative, which does not yet exist in Russia, as well as economic prerequisites and appropriate laws for this.

According to the chairman of the Federation Council committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management Alexei Mayorov, the introduction of the ban will take about a year.