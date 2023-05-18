Entity will be part of CGU’s Transparency, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Council; decision was made by the board of the investigative journalism association

The most important journalism organization in Brazil, the abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) was invited and decided to accept to participate in a body of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Since May 16, 2023, the entity announced who has a formal seat on the Transparency, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Councilwhich is housed in CGU (Controladoria Geral da União).

The decision to join a federal government agency was taken by Abraji’s management. The president of the association, Katia Brembattihe said “to understand what It is more efficient It is effective to participate from the elaboration in measurements of what just to question The execution”. The entity’s associates were not consulted about membership.

Created in 2002 after the murder of investigative journalist Tim Lopes (1950-2002), Abraji is a non-profit organization. The NGO has set itself 5 objectives: 1) promote courses and seminars for journalists; two) encourage the exchange of information and professional experiences; 3) encourage investigative journalism; 4) support the use of computer resources in reporting; 5) defend democracy, the free exercise of investigative journalism and freedom of expression, as well as transparency in public affairs and the guarantee of free access to information.

Over the years, Abraji has actively worked on a decade-long campaign to get Brazil to approve a Access to Information Law. The entity took the initiative to create and coordinate in 2003 the Right of Access to Public Information Foruma coalition of several organizations that still exists today to encourage the use of LAI.

wanted by Power360the president of Abraji, Katia Brembatti, said the following about the entity’s entry into the Transparency, Integrity and Fight against Corruption Council: “A abraji accepted to do part in one organ advisory, The invitation from the CGU, per to see relationship direct with areas in acting from the organization, as The search for the transparency, It is per to understand what It is more efficient It is effective to participate from the elaboration in measurements of what just to question The execution. In addition from that, The abraji if sum The entities unblemished what already acted in this ball It is did part from the composition previous of advice, as Transparency Brazil It is open Knowledge Brazil, It is agreed in to do part in one movement, what enlarge The participation from the society civil, what raisin The to have 2/3 from the composition, with The Prohibited in others organizations relevant, as Connects, Article 19 It is Agency stay Knowing. However, case The acting of advice go in disagreement with you points defended for the abraji, or us we will position or we will leave O advice”.

Asked about Abraji’s participation in a government body, she said that it would be wrong to consider how “from the government” the Transparency, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Council. The council operates on the initiative of the government and is coordinated by the government. Here is what Brembatti said:

“Firstly, It is important highlight what O advice cited no It is one organ of government. Already we are participating in others instances public in discussion, as O Observatory in Violence against Journalists It is communicators, of Ministry from the Justice, It is O Forum National in Freedom in Press, of CNJ, per to understand what treat in questions affected directly The acting from the abraji. At the past, there is fence in one decade, The Association participated in one GT about violence against journalists inside from the then Secretary in Rights Humans. More afternoon, The abraji it happened The to do part, in 2015 The 2018, from the Commission Permanent about Right The Communication It is The Freedom in Expression, organ of Advice National of the Rights Humans”.

About Abraji’s board of directors having decided to join the board without consulting the associates, Katia Brembatti stated: “O statute from the abraji determines what The board It is The instance for to the decisions strategic. A participation at the advice no lays down any remuneration nor endorsement The actions in government. O transport air It is terrestrial It is paid for the abraji, without represent spending in money public”.

WHO PARTICIPATE OF ADVICE

O Power360 asked the CGU who was officially invited to be on the Transparency, Integrity and Fight Against Corruption Council. Here’s the list: