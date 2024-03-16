A Abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) filed an appeal against the legal thesis of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) according to which press vehicles are responsible in the case of statements by interviewees that falsely attribute crimes to third parties.

According to the understanding, reached in November by a majority of 9 to 2, if an interviewee falsely accuses another person, the publication may be ordered to pay compensation to the person who was the target of the false accusation.

According to the approved thesis, publication liability can be made if it is proven that, at the time of publication of the interview, there were already “concrete signs” about the falsity of the crime attribution and whether “the vehicle failed to observe the duty of care in verifying the veracity of the facts and disclosing the existence of such evidence”.

The ministers also established that it was possible to “removal of content, for information proven to be insulting, defamatory, slanderous, lying, and in relation to possible material and moral damages”.

At the time of the trial, journalists and press entities such as ANGEL (National Association of Newspapers) and Abraji criticized the wording of the final thesis, whose terms, considered by the entities to be broad and vague, would give rise to attacks on press freedom and the constitutional right of access to information.

The judgment (collegiate decision) with the final text of the thesis was published by the Supreme Court on March 8, and Abraji filed a motion for clarification 7 days later, aiming to clarify the terms of the judgment.

Arguments

In the appeal, the association says it is “matter sensitive to democracy” and that the thesis established by the Supreme Court has “impossible generality”. The entity claims that, in the part where it authorizes the removal of content, the Supreme Court went far beyond false accusations in interviews, which was the debate in the process, and ended up authorizing a much broader removal of content.

This is because the thesis authorizes the removal of any “information proven to be insulting, defamatory, slanderous, lying”. Abraji's lawyers highlight that only in the case of slander is there a false attribution of a crime, and the hypotheses of insult, defamation and lies involve other types of analysis and content.

Another weak point, according to the entity, is that the Supreme Court did not make it clear that the authorization to remove content would only refer to false statements by interviewees, and not to any content from the newspaper itself.

“As written, it opens up the possibility for, in lower courts, the interpretative scope of press liability hypotheses to go beyond the limits of the discussion held, bringing setbacks to the few guarantees already established”, says the resource.

Abraji suggests that the thesis no longer mentions the possibility of removing content, a topic that it claims was not discussed in the trial. Furthermore, the decision should make it clearer that liability for publications could only be made in the case of false attribution of a crime by an interviewee, specifically.

Additional risks, the lawyers maintained, would be present in the 2nd part of the thesis established by the Supreme Court, as it did not specifically list what the “concrete signs” that would prove the falsity of the interviewee’s statements. Nor is it explained which procedures of the newspaper or the journalist would be sufficient to fulfill “the duty of care” when checking the interviewee's statements, states the appeal.

In this way, it would be up to the subjective discretion of the first instance judges to define which attitudes would constitute a violation of the “duty of care” in journalistic work. In a country like Brazil, with several cases of judicial censorship and attacks on the press and journalists, such openness “can be extremely dangerous,” the petition says.

The change in the final text would be necessary to prevent lower court judges from giving the thesis “possible unconstitutional interpretation that may fit within the range of expressions used”, says the Abraji embargo, signed by lawyers Pierpaolo Bottini, Igor Tamasaukas and Beatriz Canotilho Logarezzi.

The appeal was accompanied by a technical note signed by 6 other press entities, which reinforced Abraji's arguments. Are they: Fenaj (National Federation of Journalists), RSF (Reporters Without Borders), Ajor (Digital Journalism Association), Open Word Institute, Vladimir Herzog Institute It is Tornavoz.

Barroso

At the time of the trial, the president of the Supreme Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, published an official statement and made statements denying that the supreme court's thesis represented a risk to freedom of the press and expression.

“The vehicle is not responsible for the interviewee's statement unless there was gross negligence regarding the investigation of a fact that was public knowledge”, declared Barroso.

In the appeal, Abraji argues that the very need for clarification by the Supreme Court indicates that the wording of the thesis has problems. Neither do expressions like “gross negligence” would be enlightening to define the objective criteria for holding press vehicles accountable, the lawyers countered.

Understand the process

The Supreme Court's decision was based on an action in which former federal deputy Ricardo Zarattini Filho sued the newspaper Pernambuco Diary for moral damages, based on a report published in 1995.

In the journalistic article, Pernambuco politician Wandenkolk Wanderley stated that Zarattini, who died in 2017, was responsible for the bomb attack at Recife airport, in 1966, during the military dictatorship.

When going to court, Ricardo Zarattini's defense said that Wandenkolk made false accusations and the publication of the interview caused serious damage to his honor. According to him, the newspaper published a false statement against him and presented him to public opinion as a criminal.

With information from Brazil Agency.