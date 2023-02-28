Abrahamic House
The Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi includes three edifices, the mosque, the church, and the synagogue. And far from the fact that the house – with its three buildings – is dedicated to the practice of worship, it is – as many consider it – a space for dialogue and to know the other closely, especially after the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in 2019, which represents a true expression of a firm belief in noble human values and commonalities among human beings.
And the Emirates, by announcing the opening of this house, confirms its message with regard to religious tolerance and freedom to choose one’s faith, and this is something that is not available until today in many countries of our East. The UAE’s adoption of this idea stems mainly from its realization of the fact that we humans live in a world based on pluralism and diversity, and therefore there is no “monochrome” country.
But what is regrettable is that the rumor prevails in the situation instead of investigating the truth. Some of the claims now are that the goal of the Abrahamic family house is to dissolve the three religions into one religion, which cannot be deceived by a sane person, because the followers of each religion are transgressors with their beliefs, rituals and rituals, and therefore they cannot give up what they believed in and their people believed in them before them.
It is true that people do not follow one religion, but most of them agree on one doctrine, which is humanity. No matter how different religions are in many details, they emphasize similar commandments that encourage doing good and avoiding evil. Hence, it is possible to stop at the principles, values, morals, and controls that unite us as human beings, uphold our dignity, and emphasize spreading brotherhood, respect, cooperation, and peace among us.
Perhaps all of the above falls under the umbrella of the Abrahamic family house, which respects the privacy of the followers of each of the three religions separately, rejects exclusion, and highlights the concept of moderation in the face of extremism. In short, it is a symbol that calls on all people to adhere to the doctrine of goodness, which is the only way for people to get rid of everything that threatens their stability, and it is also the force that protects them against the impulses of evil and delusion.
For many decades, people of different nationalities have lived in the Emirates and they follow different religions and beliefs, but today it embraces more than 200 nationalities, and many of them freely perform their rituals and religious rituals. On the other hand, there are those who try to tarnish the image of their religion when they tear up a holy book, burn a religious symbol, or kill in the name of religion. And everyone who does such actions inevitably stirs up discord among people, and incites hatred that reaches the point of killing, and those whose worldly punishment must be strict and in accordance with the law.
It is not important what a person’s religion is, because the most important thing is his actions, which are either characterized by evil and are against humanity, or are characterized by good and are with life in peace and security. When God created people, He created them as peoples and tribes to get to know each other, and here is the point. As there is no preference for one over another except with righteousness, piety, and righteousness, and whoever is righteous to his family, companions, and society, then he certainly grew up in a healthy environment in which there is no malice or hatred. Then the person himself, if he disciplines himself, he will learn a lot about his religion and his world, so he will not corrupt the earth or its people, while the ignorant drowns in the trap of his ignorance, and this, caution against him is obligatory because he is an innovator of sedition and evil. We are in dire need today to spread the values of goodness, peace and peace, so that we may live civilization in its best form, and civilization in its best form.
