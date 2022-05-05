The striker’s goal gave the Giallorossi the decisive home success in the return leg of the semifinal against the Foxes, after the 1-1 first leg in England. Trophy up for grabs with the Dutch on 25 May in Tirana

Delirium at the Olimpico: Roma, 31 years after the last time, returns to center the final of a European cup. Mourinho, on May 25 in Tirana, will be able to add the Conference League to his infinite showcase: between Roma and the trophy only Feyenoord remains, who in the other semifinal resisted (0-0) in another pit, that of the Velodrome of Marseille, after the 3-2 of the first leg. The return semi-final against Leicester was decided by Tammy Abraham with a header from a true center-forward after 11 minutes: then, a masterpiece of defensive strength, signed by José Mourinho.

UNLOCK TAMMY – The Portuguese, who had left half a team on the bench against Bologna, re-proposed the best Roma, with Pellegrini and Zaniolo behind Abraham, Oliveira and Cristante in the middle and Zalewski on the left. The start was fierce: at 7 ‘, Pellegrini on a free kick engaged Schmeichel, the protagonist of a defective but effective save, then, on the following corner beaten by Pellegrini himself, Smalling sent a high header. Another corner in the 11th minute, but this time a winner: cross from the captain and header under the crossbar by Abraham, who overtook Ricardo Pereira scoring the ninth goal in the Conference League (fifth European game to score at the Olimpico) and the 25th overall of his season. Roma tried to exploit the rampant enthusiasm of the Olimpico and a bit of bewilderment by the Foxes: another insertion by Pellegrini and a response in bagher by Schmeichel. Leicester, who on 13 ‘had looked for the door with Dewsbury-Hall, tried to raise the center of gravity, but the three in front had to collide with a super Smalling who led a defense in which Mancini, in the first half final, took his 20th yellow card of the season for a savage challenge at Dewsbury-Hall. See also The reason why TV Azteca will not broadcast the match between Santos and Tigres

SUFFERING – Upon returning from the locker room, Rodgers presented two novelties: outside Barnes and Lookman, inside Amartey and Iheanacho, but still 4-3-3 with Vardy in the middle. Roma had the merit of anesthetizing the Leicester attack and, more generally, the game, so much so that the greatest emotion of the first half of the second half was the ovation of both the Giallorossi fans and the over three thousand Englishmen reserved for Claudio Ranieri, protagonist on both benches. Ranieri got up and thanked the Olimpico. At 24 ‘Rodgers removed Pereira to insert the former Atalanta Castagne; at half an hour, first change for Mourinho with Veretout in place of Zaniolo (in Leicester in Perez for Dewsbury-Hall) and Pellegrini next to Abraham. Leicester’s first shot on goal came in the 78th minute, a weak left foot from Maddison easily blocked by Rui Patricio. Same film shortly after: conclusion of Iheanacho and another easy parade by the Portuguese. Mourinho, in the final, first inserted Vina for Zalewski, then he listened to the appeal of Abraham, who for a few minutes had been asking for the change, exhausted: in his place Shomurodov. The last few minutes were throbbing, before the final whistle, liberating. From Rome-Inter in 1991 to Rome-Feyenoord in 2022. The most recent precedent smiles at the Giallorossi: round of 32 in the Europa League 2015, qualified Rome and Dutch fans protagonists of a guerrilla war in the city center. This time, however, it will be played in Albania and the match will be worth a trophy. See also Hamilton: "Pole of monstrous intensity". Verstappen: "Yes, I knew about the advantage"

May 5, 2022 (change May 5, 2022 | 23:44)

