Monday, May 1, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



| Updated 5:57 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Abraham Ruiz Jiménez, Adoptive Son and official chronicler of Cehegín, passed away this Sunday in the municipality. The City Council, which decreed an official day of mourning, highlighted his “life dedicated to writing, to unraveling our past and bequeathing to future generations an intellectual universe that will remain forever.” The Assistant Chronicler, Francisco Jesús Hidalgo, recalled that Ruiz “has left us so much that the memory of him will always remain as one of the eternal lights among the illustrious people of Cehegín.”

«Man with a prodigious mind, it was an absolute pleasure to listen to him at almost a hundred years old talk about the 40s or 50s of the 20th century as if he had lived them yesterday, it is true that it is said that older people remember things more and better before than now, but his case was something special because of the wisdom that emanated from each of his words,” Hidalgo said. He added that “there have been many moments shared with him, and we have not had a conversation in which he has not learned something new. I will miss him a lot, people like Don Abraham simply love them, without more. It is not easy to find such generosity as yours in a world like today. As Isabel Allende says: ‘Death does not exist, people only die when they forget it; If you can remember me, I’ll always be with you.’”