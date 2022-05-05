The match winner of the Conference League match spoke to Dazn at the end of the match. Here are his words:

Not if you have realized that you are going to play a final. “I have no words for the team and the fans. It is a dream come true. Roma deserved a final for some time: I am happy that they reached it today for me and for everyone.”

How did you manage to create this alchemy with the audience in such a short time? “I’ve always said it: I immediately fell in love with this audience, these fans. I feel at home, it’s as if I’ve lived and played here for many years. Today the fans made the difference, they won the game before it started. . They accompanied us to the stadium and you can still hear them singing. “

You couldn’t take it anymore, is it the most beautiful emotion of your life? “Honestly, I don’t know where I found the energy to celebrate. On the bench I couldn’t even sit down. We were all standing jumping and accompanying the last moments. The final whistle was a liberation.” See also Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: schedule yourself with the Spanish derby

What game, what are the sensations? “What can I say. The fans have won the game for us even before we even started. We are no longer on the pitch and they are continuing to sing. Getting to the final is a dream come true. That’s why I came here. We have. again some important matches in the league and then head to the final “

You finished the game exhausted “I’m still out of breath. For this team I give everything I have, like the others. That’s why we’re in the final. We give everything on the pitch, even when we’re in trouble. I don’t remember in which minute, I told Mourinho I was exhausted. and he asked me to stay on the pitch. I did it for the team. “

How important was Mourinho? “Everyone sees it. I’ve always said it, we needed time. Now we are reaping the rewards of our hard work. We deserve this final.” See also Ferrari: the Scuderia has dedicated itself to work for the future

Last year you won the Champions League, now you are in the Conference final “Trophies, for me they are all competitions. A new and difficult tournament with good teams. For me it makes no difference compared to the Champions League. Another trophy and another chance to win”

“What can I say, this is a dream come true. Roma fans have dreamed of this moment for many years. Before the match we believed in it, during the match too. This is for the fans, this is for my club, this is for my club. it’s for my teammates. My team fought all game and gave one hundred percent on the pitch. I have to thank the fans. From today every game is a final and now we have to focus on Serie A and enjoy the victory tonight and go to the houses to celebrate it with our families and tomorrow we train. Now we have to focus on the next match that will be played on Monday, but we are in the final and we are waiting for nothing but the final “. See also Formula1, Ferrari wins in Melbourne. Leclerc: the red is very strong

