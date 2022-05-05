ROME. Roma beat Leicester 1-0, with a careful and sacrificial match, and flies to the Conference League final in Tirana where they will face Feyenoord. Olympic in delirium and Giallorossi players in tears. To remember a European final for Roma, we must go back to 31 years ago when Roma participated in the Uefa Cup and came to play for the trophy against Trapattoni’s Inter. The star of the evening was the English striker, Tammy Abraham, who headed the goal of the match at 11 in the first half. The Giallorossi win the fourth European final of their history in four different European competitions, after those obtained in the Fairs Cup, Champions Cup and Uefa Cup. They are the second Italian team to do it after Juventus.

Rodgers for the Olimpico match changes only two pawns compared to the first leg. On the left there is no Castagne, replaced by Justin, in the offensive trio there is Barnes with Albrighton on the bench, together with Lookman and Vardy. While Mourinho dusts off the first leg formation after the turnover adopted in the league with Bologna. Compared to seven days ago, only the injured Mkhitaryan is missing and his place in the middle of the field is occupied by Sergio Oliveira. Forward, Zaniolo and Pellegrini in support of Abraham.

Roma got off to a good start, pushed by the full Olimpico in every order of place, and at 8 ‘Pellegrini on a free kick kicks directly into the goal with Schmeichel who rejects for a corner in a lucky way. The Giallorossi try again a minute later with Zaniolo fanning from the right for Zalewski’s run on the opposite wing, the Giallorossi winger enters the area and serves Pellegrini who finds a deviation from his left that sends the ball for a corner. Roma pushes and on 11 passes: Pellegrini brushes the corner from the right with a trajectory to go out, Abraham heads off at the edge of the small area and beats Schmeichel for 1-0. Leicester tries to respond immediately with the left-handed around Dewsbury-Hall but ends up very wide to the right of Rui Patricio. Mourinho’s team continues to push and at 17 ‘Zalewski again catches Pellegrini who beats towards Schmeichel. The Dane is responsive and manages to deflect. The British raised the center of gravity and Roma tried to punish them on the restart: at 32 ‘Abraham aimed the center of the ball and chain, then opened for Zaniolo on his right. The number 22 kicks towards the goal but finds a detour for a corner. The Giallorossi lower themselves a bit with Mourinho waving on the bench and Leicester tries to make the game but continues to struggle to find outlets towards Rui Patricio’s door.

At the beginning of the second half Rodgers changes and inserts Ịheanachọ and Amartey, with a more offensive Leicester. At 46 ‘thrill for Leicester with Evans who nearly beat Schmeichel by deflecting the ball kicked from the flag by Pellegrini. Roma suffers from the new set-up of the English, Justin tries to serve Vardy in the center of the area but the Giallorossi defense is saved for a corner. Mourinho’s team fails to keep the ball forward but focuses on sudden restarts. At 54 ‘Abraham is thrown behind the English defense but touches the ball with his arm as he enters the area. At 57 ‘overturning in front with Dewsbury-Hall looking for the door with his left but the ball ends wide to the side. Shortly after on a corner Maddison shoots low to the ground and finds Vardy free in the area. The English number nine kicks with his right but finds Abraham’s providential rejection with his head. Leicester keeps the ball but Roma tries the holes and in one of these Karsdorp comes out behind Justin on Pellegrini’s wonderful cut from the halfway line, but the Dutchman only finds the corner. The British respond with conclusions from a distance, first with Maddison and then with Iheanacho but Rui Patricio blocks with confidence. At 80 ‘Abraham and Karsdorp keep the ball near the right flag, then the service arrives in the center for Sergio Oliveira who tries in turn the assist for Zalewski. The ball reaches the Italian-Polish outside after a deviation, the number 59 kicks with the right but finds an opponent rejected. At 92 ‘Maddison scares the Giallorossi who at 95’ touches the double with Oliveira, Schmeichel is saved for a corner, but it is the last emotion, the referee whistles the end and almost 70 thousand of the Olimpico can rejoice.

