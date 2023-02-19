On the evening in which Roma catches up with Milan in the standings, it is Tammy Abraham’s condition that keeps José Mourinho and the Roma fans apprehensive. In fact, during the match won by the Giallorossi against Verona, the centre-forward was forced to leave the pitch in the 15th minute of the first half due to a game clash with Gianluca Mancini. The Englishman suffered an injury to his lower left eyelid, which required surgery with the application of 6 stitches. The operation was performed by Dr. Regina Fortunato – cosmetic surgeon – and by Dr. Emilia Cantera – ophthalmologist – who also took care of the post-operative ophthalmological examination (excluding eye injuries).